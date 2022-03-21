Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $334,623.52 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of GWRE stock opened at $93.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.33.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $4,682,000.
About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
