Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 4,391 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.22% of MasTec worth $15,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MasTec by 2,417.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 4,875.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in MasTec by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $88.56 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.69.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

