Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,471 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,110,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,089,000 after acquiring an additional 177,933 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 148,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

