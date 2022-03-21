Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

TGS stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $876.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 27.43%. Research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.