Zacks Investment Research Lowers Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $147.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.90. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($2.74). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $2,606,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $289,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

