StockNews.com Downgrades UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.95 and a 200 day moving average of $199.90. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $242.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.01.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,025 shares of company stock valued at $203,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,267,000 after buying an additional 259,468 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in UniFirst by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after buying an additional 202,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $30,180,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,572,000 after buying an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,367,000 after buying an additional 69,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

