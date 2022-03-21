Citigroup Trims ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Target Price to $39.60

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $40.90 to $39.60 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZTO. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.36.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.11. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,726,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,695,000 after purchasing an additional 530,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,456 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,694,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

