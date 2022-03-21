iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

STIP stock opened at $106.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.65. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.