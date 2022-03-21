Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Stitch Fix from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.95.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 11,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 702,958 shares of company stock worth $12,414,846. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after buying an additional 2,021,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,093,000 after buying an additional 956,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,069,000 after buying an additional 439,266 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.