AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,937 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Garmin by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN opened at $119.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.42. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.