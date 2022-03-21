Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Shares of JBI stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 5.84%. Analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Janus International Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,059 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $41,547,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $44,087,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,972,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Janus International Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,251,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.