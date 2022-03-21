New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $173,153,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $50,673,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 392.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,722,000 after buying an additional 421,376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,563,000 after buying an additional 208,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,892,000 after buying an additional 188,993 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

RL stock opened at $121.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

