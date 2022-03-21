36,889 Shares in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KD opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

