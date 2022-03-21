DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,578,000 after purchasing an additional 592,750 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

