StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STNE. Banco Santander downgraded StoneCo to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a hold rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded StoneCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 73.0% during the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 700,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after buying an additional 295,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 253.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 527,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after buying an additional 378,171 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

