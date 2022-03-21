AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,465 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Applied Materials by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,136,000 after acquiring an additional 747,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $135.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

