EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $139.00 at Barclays

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $116.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EOG. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.17.

NYSE:EOG opened at $115.80 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

