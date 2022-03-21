Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 32,309 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,309 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of Ryder System worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of R. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $572,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $24,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of R stock opened at $84.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Ryder System Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.