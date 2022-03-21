Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.85 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of Huntsman worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $39.43 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUN. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

