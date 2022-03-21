Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,000 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.38% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFBC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

