$135.43 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) will announce $135.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.29 million to $141.56 million. trivago posted sales of $46.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 193.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $680.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $665.08 million to $709.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $849.40 million, with estimates ranging from $829.12 million to $859.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for trivago.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in trivago during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in trivago by 13.7% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.25 on Monday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $807.00 million, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.66.
About trivago (Get Rating)
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on trivago (TRVG)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.