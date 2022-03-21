$135.43 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) will announce $135.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.29 million to $141.56 million. trivago posted sales of $46.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 193.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $680.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $665.08 million to $709.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $849.40 million, with estimates ranging from $829.12 million to $859.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in trivago during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in trivago by 13.7% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.25 on Monday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $807.00 million, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.66.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

