MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Purchases $601,248.00 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs purchased 1,252,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $601,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Ian Jacobs purchased 5,934,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,848,716.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Ian Jacobs bought 114,100 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $54,768.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $16,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs bought 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $306,099.25.

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs bought 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $290.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

