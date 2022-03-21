Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells $441,138.18 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 194,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $441,138.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 24,229 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $48,458.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 17,219 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $34,610.19.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 52,650 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $115,303.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 26,662 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $61,855.84.

On Friday, February 25th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00.

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of -0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. Performant Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

PFMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Performant Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

