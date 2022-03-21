Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,760 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIVN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $4,771,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,585,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 45.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 59.64. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 33.46 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. Research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 92.00.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

