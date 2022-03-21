Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 11.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARW opened at $127.68 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.61 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

