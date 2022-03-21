Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Coastal Financial worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 215.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth about $129,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CCB opened at $47.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $54.41.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Coastal Financial (Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.