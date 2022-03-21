Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,967 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth $40,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 113.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $109.14 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $91.17 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

