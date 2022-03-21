Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 27.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.55.

NYSE RACE opened at $209.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $178.87 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

