Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $260.03 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.18.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

