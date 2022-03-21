Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:AC opened at $41.44 on Friday. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 282.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $133,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $188,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

