Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

NYSE GNE opened at $6.60 on Friday. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $172.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 280.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 77.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.