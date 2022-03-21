Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
NYSE GNE opened at $6.60 on Friday. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $172.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.
Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.
