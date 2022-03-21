Zacks Investment Research Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Phreesia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NYSE:PHR opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $76.10.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

