ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $261.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.61 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

