Parallel Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $194,490,000 after purchasing an additional 230,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $1,495,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $3,115,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 228,430 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after buying an additional 177,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,530 shares of company stock worth $5,317,723. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

