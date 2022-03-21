Parallel Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after buying an additional 741,369 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,049,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2,347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 86,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 73,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 58,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $57.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

