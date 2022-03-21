Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,197 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $165.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

