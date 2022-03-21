Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,012 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $108.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.34. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82.

IHS Markit ( NYSE:INFO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

