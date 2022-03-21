AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.92. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $98.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

