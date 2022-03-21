AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $251,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 11,337,429 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,384,000 after buying an additional 219,236 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 604,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $134.84 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.79 and its 200-day moving average is $133.29.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

