AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $84.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.