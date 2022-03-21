Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 181.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,399,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA opened at $437.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $375.63 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

