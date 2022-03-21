The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Kroger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. raised its position in Kroger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $727,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,032 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,005 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $55.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

