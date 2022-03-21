AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 282 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $180.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

