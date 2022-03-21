Whittier Trust Co. Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $700,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $24.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVB Financial (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

