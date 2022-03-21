StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of GASS stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $87.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StealthGas (Get Rating)

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

