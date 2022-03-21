Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IKNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ikena Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ikena Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.58. On average, research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

