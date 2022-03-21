Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Kamada stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.67 million, a P/E ratio of -117.98 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.99.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kamada during the third quarter worth about $141,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

