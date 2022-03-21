Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of FLL opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.35 million, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 2.00. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 23.0% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 399,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth $1,425,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 18.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 109,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth $152,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

