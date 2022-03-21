Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 1.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCS. BCS cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.60.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

