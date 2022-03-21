Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

